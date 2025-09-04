Hero Fest 2025 Brings First Responders and Families Together in Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free community event honors local heroes, promotes safety, and supports Revital Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – More than 50 first responder units, nonprofits, and community organizations will gather at the fourth annual Hero Fest, a free family event celebrating regional heroes on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Front Range Village Shopping Center in Fort Collins.

Hosted by the Larimer County Office of Emergency Management, the City of Fort Collins Emergency Preparedness and Security, and the Canvas Credit Union Foundation, the event spotlights the dedication of first responders while raising funds for Revital Colorado, a nonprofit organization supporting those who serve on the front lines.

Community Connection and Preparedness

Families will have the chance to meet first responders, explore emergency vehicles and equipment, watch demonstrations by K-9 units, motorcycles, and mounted patrol, and learn how to better prepare for emergencies. A Kids Zone featuring crafts, inflatables, and activities will also be available, along with live music and complimentary food from local food trucks.

“Hero Fest is a unique opportunity to connect our community with the men and women who dedicate their lives to keeping us safe,” said Lori Hodges, Director of the Larimer County Office of Emergency Management. “We’re grateful for the collaboration that makes this family-friendly celebration possible.”

Regional Collaboration

The event brings together a wide range of agencies from across Northern Colorado, including the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, local police departments, regional fire and rescue authorities, Colorado State Patrol, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority Fire Chief Timothy Sendelbach emphasized the event’s importance: “This special day is a chance for citizens of all ages to meet our firefighters, explore our equipment up close, and learn more about the vital services we provide to keep Loveland safe.”

Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda added, “Hero Fest allows us to engage in meaningful conversations with the community, share important safety information, and strengthen partnerships that support public safety.”

Event Details

When: Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Where: Front Range Village Shopping Center, 2720 Council Tree Ave., Fort Collins

For more information, visit the Hero Fest Facebook event.

Source: Larimer County Office of Emergency Management, City of Fort Collins Emergency Preparedness and Security, Canvas Credit Union Foundation.