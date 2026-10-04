Windsor Theatre Teacher Named Educator of the Year

Julie Estrada honored after 25 years building Windsor High School’s performing arts program

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WINDSOR, Colo. — A Windsor High School theatre teacher who has spent 25 years developing student performers and productions has been recognized as one of Colorado’s top theatre educators.

Colorado Thespians named Julie Estrada its High School Educator of the Year during an awards ceremony Sept. 18.

The award recognizes an educator who demonstrates professionalism, innovation, collaboration and compassion in teaching.

Estrada has taught theatre at Windsor High School since 2001 and has produced and directed nearly 50 productions. Her work has included coordinating costuming, set design, lighting, sound, and props while guiding students through the production process.

Her students have also earned statewide recognition. Four Windsor High School productions under Estrada received Bobby G. High School Musical Theatre Award nominations. In 2026, the school’s production of Bright Star won Outstanding Achievement in Choreography and Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical.

“Julie’s profound impact on Windsor High School’s theatre and performing arts program is a testament to the deep, sustainable foundation she has built over the last 25 years,” Assistant Principal and Activities Director Becca Larrick said. “Throughout her time as a Wizard, her leadership and advocacy have culminated in extraordinary student growth and critical acclaim.”

Estrada earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Colorado and her master’s degree from Lesley University.

Colorado Thespians is affiliated with the International Thespian Society and Educational Theatre Association and works to support theatre education and participation in the arts across Colorado.