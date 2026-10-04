UNC Symphony Performs Stravinsky, Beethoven

Rite & Reverie Takes the Stage in Greeley

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY — Two towering names in classical music are on the program when the University of Northern Colorado Symphony Orchestra performs Rite & Reverie Monday, October 5, in Greeley.

The concert features music by Igor Stravinsky and Ludwig van Beethoven, bringing works associated with two very different eras of orchestral music to a Northern Colorado stage.

The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Campus Commons Performance Hall, 1051 22nd St. in Greeley.

The concert adds another major university performance to Northern Colorado’s October arts calendar and offers audiences an opportunity to hear the UNC Symphony Orchestra in one of the region’s premier performance spaces.

More information is available through the North Forty News Local Calendar.