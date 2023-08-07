Members of the Colorado State Volleyball Team Partner with United Way’s WomenGive Program to Leverage Name Image and Likeness

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Members of the Colorado State Volleyball team, in collaboration with The Green and Gold Guard, will expand their relationship with United Way of Larimer County’s WomenGive program by leveraging their Name Image and Likeness (NIL) under the new NIL guidelines allowed by the NCAA and further their community impact. The Rams Volleyball team and WomenGive have a long history of working together to celebrate women in athletics and as powerful role models and valuable contributors to our Larimer County community.

United Way’s WomenGive program provides support and financial assistance through childcare scholarships to single mothers pursuing postsecondary education at Colorado State University and other local colleges and universities. WomenGive helps families achieve economic mobility, allowing them to focus on their studies, knowing their children receive high-quality care in a safe environment. Scholarships are available three times a year to new and returning applicants during the fall, spring, and summer semesters.

“The Volleyball team members believe that aligning with United Way’s WomenGive program is a great way to use their Name, Image, and Likeness to promote one of the most impactful programs in our community. WomenGive already helps single moms in Larimer County attend Colorado State University. This alliance will also help connect the team members with the community, while promoting a worthy cause. It’s a win for everyone,” said Tom Hilbert. Tom is the former Head Coach for The Colorado State Volleyball team and is now the Volleyball lead for The Green and Gold Guard.

The Green and Gold Guard, the Official Collective of Colorado State Athletics, is an independent organization that leverages the NIL of Colorado State Student-Athletes to help charitable organizations throughout Colorado with their fundraising efforts and community impact missions.

The Colorado State Volleyball Team will kick off their 2023 season on August 25th in Moby Arena against the Kentucky Wildcats. For more information on how to support or apply for a WomenGive scholarship, visit https://uwaylc.org/womengive/. To learn more about The Green and Gold Guard and how the collective supports the community, visit www.theggguard.com. For more information on The Colorado State Volleyball team, including home and away games schedule, visit https://csurams.com/sports/womens-volleyball.