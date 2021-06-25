Biking — Before You Head Out

Johnny Daggett | Brave New Wheel

Bicycles are, in both mechanical and biological terms, the most efficient means of human transportation ever created. Their efficiency enables us to bike on our own will and power to adventurous new places, often not otherwise accessible.

But before you head out, especially if you’re new to biking or planning to go any distance, there are a few things you should take along on the ride — certainly adequate hydration and layers of clothing for sudden temperature changes. And beyond that, you should check that your tires are properly inflated, your brakes are functioning properly, and check that the chain is properly lubricated.

Next, we highly recommend that you ride prepared for the unforeseen by taking a small kit with a pump and a tube in case you wind up with a flat — compact kits are available at your local bike shop. Nowadays there are numerous YouTube videos on changing tires so if you are a biking newbie, take the time to watch one especially if you’re going on a ride of any distance — all it takes is one jagged rock to find yourself walking your bike home a considerable distance — no fun in that!

If you’re new to biking there may seem to be a steep learning curve, but in no time, you can come up to speed (pardon the pun) to really enjoy your new “vehicle” and your local bike shop is there to help.

Brave New Wheel has been a part of Fort Collins bicycle culture since 1983. It has always been a place for cyclists of all varieties and disciplines to find honest advice, expertise, and genuine stoke on riding bicycles in Northern Colorado. Co-owners Johnny Daggett and Michael Woodard focus on service and repair, custom builds, wheel building, suspension work and basically anything you need to make your ride better.

Find us at: 111 West Olive Street in Fort Collins, CO 80524, 970-416-0417