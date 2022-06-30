Corporate Volunteers Make a Difference  

United Way of Larimer County celebrates 2022 Cornerstone Partner, Hach, as part of a yearlong series highlighting companies giving back in our community. Every year, United Way of Larimer County mobilizes individuals and corporate partners for National Volunteer Month (April) and Make a Difference Day (October), helping build nonprofit capacity, strengthening community, and supporting Corporate Social Responsibility efforts.

How does Hach further its mission through corporate volunteerism and giving in Larimer County?

Ensuring water quality for people around the world is what drives us each day at Hach. We are passionate about solving complex problems for our customers, and that passion naturally extends into the communities where we operate. For Hach, finding ways to live our mission in the local community is important – whether it is educating students about water, protecting water sources, strengthening our local community, or supporting those who respond to disaster events – this is our home. And we live in this space together.

How do wildfire restoration and disaster response volunteer projects connect to Hach’s mission?

In 2020, the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires were the largest wildfires in Colorado history. This was literally in our backyards. In the wake of the fires, much of the underbrush and plants that usually prevent erosion and sediment from washing into creeks and rivers was destroyed. In September and October 2021, Hach associates and United Way got together to help restore the Big Thompson Watershed. They rolled up their sleeves and helped with post-fire erosion control to reduce sediment, ash, and debris from coming off hillslopes that can affect downstream water quality, clog culverts, and lead to road washouts. This work helps the community and helps our associates feel a personal connection to our mission to ensure water quality for people around the world.

How do Hach employees benefit from participating in clean water and disaster response volunteer projects, such as your past work with Big Thompson Watershed Coalition?

“Giving our team the opportunity to contribute to watershed protection in such a hands-on way was incredibly powerful,” said Cara Baldwin, Hach’s Director of Internal Communications, Community Outreach, and Diversity + Inclusion. “Not only was the work fun, it gave us a chance to get to know each other and learn more about the watershed as we worked side-by-side with members of the community who also care about clean water. It just feels good to spend time doing good.”

United Way of Larimer County is grateful for Hach’s commitment to volunteerism, philanthropy, and helping us live Larimer United. Thank you!