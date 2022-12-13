Give, Advocate and Volunteer this Holiday Season

by United Way of Larimer County
The season of giving is upon us! If you or someone you love is looking for ways to give back this holiday season, below are ways to give, advocate, or Volunteer and help us continue to be a #LarimerUnited.
Give
Your gift, no matter the size, makes a difference today and for future generations. Donate to any of the programs below at www.uwaylc.org/give
- Winter Overflow Shelters – Harsh winter weather can create life-threatening conditions for people experiencing homelessness. This program is a partnership between the City of Fort Collins, United Way, Catholic Charities, and the Fort Collins Rescue Mission to provide overflow shelters for residents to ensure that all who need shelter during winter weather have a safe and warm place to spend the night.
- Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library – Inspire a love of reading this holiday season! This free book-gifting program provides one book per month to children in Larimer County from birth until their 5th birthday.
- Larimer Child Care Fund – Your support provides child care scholarships for low- and moderate-income families so that they can afford quality care for their children at the providers of their choice.
- Donate to other United Way programs like Colorado Reading Corps, WomenGive, Nonprofit Excellence, or any 501(c)3 nonprofit in the state of Colorado at www.uwaylc.org/give.
Advocate
Want to use your voice to make an impact? United Way recently endorsed updates to the City of Fort Collins Land Development Code passed by the City Council. A group called “Preserve Fort Collins” has launched a campaign to repeal the code updates. Providing housing options across the spectrum of ages and stages of life requires an updated perspective on a land use policy that focuses on housing choice and capacity, which is why we support the new Land Development code and urge you to join us and not sign the petition to repeal ordinances 114 and 15.
Volunteer
Visit www.NoCoVolunteers.org to find a volunteer opportunity that’s right for you. Below are a few examples of opportunities currently available!
- Help older adults with snow removal with the organization A Little Help
- Become a Volunteer Ranger Assistant with the City of Fort Collins Natural Areas Department or Larimer County’s Department of Natural Resources
- Join Loveland Habitat for Humanity at a building site to support their home-building operations
Wishing you a happy, healthy holiday season!
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment