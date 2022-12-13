Give, Advocate and Volunteer this Holiday Season

by United Way of Larimer County

The season of giving is upon us! If you or someone you love is looking for ways to give back this holiday season, below are ways to give, advocate, or Volunteer and help us continue to be a #LarimerUnited.

Give

Your gift, no matter the size, makes a difference today and for future generations. Donate to any of the programs below at www.uwaylc.org/give

Winter Overflow Shelters – Harsh winter weather can create life-threatening conditions for people experiencing homelessness. This program is a partnership between the City of Fort Collins, United Way, Catholic Charities, and the Fort Collins Rescue Mission to provide overflow shelters for residents to ensure that all who need shelter during winter weather have a safe and warm place to spend the night.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library – Inspire a love of reading this holiday season! This free book-gifting program provides one book per month to children in Larimer County from birth until their 5 th birthday.

Larimer Child Care Fund – Your support provides child care scholarships for low- and moderate-income families so that they can afford quality care for their children at the providers of their choice.

Donate to other United Way programs like Colorado Reading Corps, WomenGive, Nonprofit Excellence , or any 501(c)3 nonprofit in the state of Colorado at www.uwaylc.org/give .

Advocate

Want to use your voice to make an impact? United Way recently endorsed updates to the City of Fort Collins Land Development Code passed by the City Council. A group called “Preserve Fort Collins” has launched a campaign to repeal the code updates. Providing housing options across the spectrum of ages and stages of life requires an updated perspective on a land use policy that focuses on housing choice and capacity, which is why we support the new Land Development code and urge you to join us and not sign the petition to repeal ordinances 114 and 15.

Volunteer

Visit www.NoCoVolunteers.org to find a volunteer opportunity that’s right for you. Below are a few examples of opportunities currently available!

Help older adults with snow removal with the organization A Little Help

Become a Volunteer Ranger Assistant with the City of Fort Collins Natural Areas Department or Larimer County’s Department of Natural Resources

Join Loveland Habitat for Humanity at a building site to support their home-building operations

Wishing you a happy, healthy holiday season!