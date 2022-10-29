Happenings in Wellington for October & November 2022

Nancy Harrison | Adventure Media

Welcome to Indian Summer in Northern Colorado! The time after the first freeze until true winter is a great time of year to enjoy being outdoors raking leaves or inside trying out a new soup recipe – maybe with a loaf of Beer Bread! Here are activities coming up for Wellington

The Calendar of Events for Wellington Includes:

November 1 – Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors their monthly Breakfast Networking Meeting starting at 7:30 at Sparge Brewery. The guest speaker for November will be Larimer County Clerk & Recorder, Angela Myers. Come at 7 to order breakfast next door at Slurpz!

November 5 – The town of Wellington will sponsor a Veteran’s Day Celebration. The Schedule is: 9 -11 AM Avuncular Bob’s T-Bar Inn will serve a Pancake Breakfast, followed by a Flag Ceremony, Military Recognition, and speakers. The Wellington Community Band will provide music. There will be a veteran’s coffee social at 11:30 and also at the T-Bar and a viewing of the wreath in Centennial Park.

November 11 – Wellington’s Veteran’s Day Celebration is BIG and promises to be a fun evening while saluting our veterans. Nov 11. The Wellington Veterans Day Pub Crawl is sponsored by with American Legion Wellington Post 176 Friday, November 11, 2022, 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM MST

The pub crawl will begin at Sparge Brewing at 4 pm and ends at Old Colorado Brewing Company at 8 pm for a Marine Corps Birthday celebration.

Every ticket comes with an American Legion Wellington Post 176 t-shirt ($25 value). Games, drawings, and drink specials at each stop. Each location will have a different military theme.

Everyone that completes each stop will be entered for our grand prize drawing at Old Colorado Brewing Company!

Tentative Pub Crawl Schedule:

Sparge Brewing: 4:00 – 4:30 pm

The Manor: 4:45 – 5:15 pm

Avuncular Bob’s T-Bar Inn: 5:25 – 5:55 pm

Sol de Jalisco: 6:05 – 6:35 pm

Soul Squared Brewing Company: 6:45 – 7:15 pm

Wellington Grill: 7:25 – 7:55 pm

Old Colorado Brewing Company: 8:00 – 10:00 pm

A $20 Uber voucher will be available to anyone that needs a ride home at any point in the evening.

All proceeds go directly to American Legion Wellington Post 176

The Town of Wellington announced this week that entries for the Parade of Lights in Wellington is now open! Click on this link to go to the registration form: https://www.wellingtoncolorado.gov/FormCenter/Community-Activities-12/Holiday-Parade-of-Lights-Float-Registrat-89

The Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled for December 2 and the Parade is on December 3!