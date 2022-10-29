Windsor Residents Encouraged to Participate in #2 Ditch Trail Trivia Adventure

The Town of Windsor’s Open Space & Trails will host an interactive event to celebrate the completion of the #2 Ditch Trail and promote its connectivity through town.

Residents are encouraged to participate in the #2 Ditch Trail Trivia Adventure through Monday, October 31. This family-friendly event encourages exploration of Windsor’s #2 Ditch Trail. To participate, residents will locate and scan event QR codes that are posted along the trail for the chance to win prizes. For a map of specific locations, visit bit.ly/DitchTriviaMap.

The #2 Ditch Trail extends from the eastern edge of Windsor at the Great Western Trail connection and runs west to the River Bluffs Open Space and Poudre River Trail, providing an important continuous path through the heart of town. The 6-mile trail crosses very few streets, making it an easy walk, run, or ride for people of all ages.

The objective of the game is to find and scan as many codes as possible and answer each trivia question. Points are awarded for the number of QR codes scanned and additional points are awarded for each correctly answered trivia question.

There are 15 QR codes posted along the #2 Ditch Trail and four events that will have a QR code to receive bonus points.

The first 20 participants will receive an official Open Space & Trails hat. Participants who find and scan at least 10 different QR codes will be eligible to receive a t-shirt, while supplies last. One grand prize will be awarded to the person with the greatest number of points.

Visit each location and event to access QR code contest entries. The more locations and events you visit, the more entries you have into the contest!

Thank you to Windsor’s #2 Ditch Trail Trivia Adventure sponsor Cache la Poudre River National Heritage Area for making this event possible.

For more information on Windsor’s Open Space & Trails Program visit, bit.ly/WindsorOST.