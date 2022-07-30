Happenings in Wellington in Upcoming Weeks – August/September 2022

Nancy Harrison | Adventure Media

The 2022 Main Street Market is operating Thursdays from 4:30-7:30 PM from now to September 21. Fresh Colorado produce is arriving now!

Mainstreet Market July 28 – September 22 Thursday Night’s 4:30 – 7:30

Friday Firepits at Budweiser Biergarten – August 19 5:30 – 8:00

Networking & Business Meeting Info from Wellington Chamber August 2, 7:30 AM at Sparge Brewing

Business After Hours, August 11 at 5:30, location to be announced

Schools open soon

SpargetoberFest Music Festival August 6 in Wellington

Main Street Market

If you are craving all the great produce from Colorado at this time of year – good news! This summer the Wellington Main Street Program will again sponsor the Main Street Market. This year’s vendor spaces are completely sold out so shoppers will find many options to stock up on fresh produce, baked goods, jewelry, clothing, and more. Palisade Peaches, Rocky Ford Cantaloupe, Sweet Corn from Olathe; and a variety of freshly baked treats all will be available at the Market along with fresh flowers and hand-crafted items for your home and garden. The Market begins July 28 and runs through September 22 from 4:30 – 7:30 PM every Thursday. Round up the family and spend Thursday evenings in downtown Wellington. Stop by restaurants for a meal or treat from restaurants, coffee shops, and brew pubs and shop the Main Street Market!

Networking and Educational Opportunities

The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly Networking and Education session from 7:30 – 8:30 at Sparge Brewing. Come hear updates from the Chamber on actions being taken to actively support members. They urge those who attend to get feedback from members on business needs to address specific areas in the future.

Business After Hours

The monthly get-together of the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce will meet on August 11 from 5:30 – 7 PM. The meeting will be hosted by Saddles to Paddles with additional information to come later. The monthly meeting is free for Chamber members and $15 for non-members. Everyone is invited!

SpargetoberFest Music Festival was rescheduled to Saturday, August 6, 12:30 pm – 8:00 pm. Doors open at 12:30 pm with vendors and food trucks, Double Wide Burgers, and Marchios Grill. Live Music begins at 1:30 pm.

Children 12 and under are free. Tickets include admission to enjoy 4 live bands and 1 beverage ticket.

Music will include the following for fans of all genres:

1:30 pm Rockin’ Sprocket (Pop-rock)

3:00 pm Ellie D and the Soul Mix (R&B/Blues/Funk)

4:30 pm Harris and Harris (Country/Rock/Oldies)

6:00 pm Jazz Section (Jazz)

Bring blankets and chairs and join us for a fun afternoon in Sparge’s field supporting a good cause.

***Please provide your emailed registration confirmation upon check-in.

The Biergarten at Budweiser will host Friday Firepits once a month all summer long!

Bring the whole family and enjoy Food Trucks from 4-8 pm; Live Music from 5-8 pm, and Corn Hole League with nightly prizes. Disc Golf course will be open to playing for free – plus they will have instructors from Disc Mania on site to conduct Disc Golf Clinics. The upcoming date is August 15th.

It’s free to attend so come out and enjoy some great Food, Games, and Fun! It promises to be a good time!

Schools Start Soon?

School starts soon and Wellington along with anticipating the opening of the New Wellington Middle School in August. Check out the Poudre School District for starting dates for individual schools. https://www.psdschools.org/your-district/calendars. Resources for starting school – calendars, and supply lists for all grades are all available for students and parents to refer to. The Wellington Middle/High School is a great addition to the Town of Wellington and something to be celebrated. Go Eagles!

