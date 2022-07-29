Greeley Police Seek Information in Homicide of Juvenile

On Thursday, July 21 at 1:13 am, Greeley Police officers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of North 31st Avenue reference an assist medical call. Officers arrived on the scene shortly after and discovered a 16-year-old juvenile male victim with serious injuries.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The identity of the decedent will be released at a later time by the Weld County Coroner. No additional information has been released.

If you have any information on this case and have not been interviewed by officers, please contact Detective Onderlinde at 970-350-9676.