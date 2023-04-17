Happenings in Wellington – Week of April 17, 2023

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Nancy Harrison | Adventure Media

Springtime is such a beautiful time in Colorado. It’s fun to hear the kids playing outside as they enjoy the warmer weather. Be sure to check out the calendar of events so you can take part in all that is offered.

Upcoming Events for Wellington Include:

April 19 – WOW (Women of Wellington) welcomes Melissa M. Kellogg Lueck, Marketing Expert, and Business Consultant who will talk about how to drive revenue to your small business with 5 opportunities right under your nose! This is sure to create value and increase revenue right now. Attendees will gather at Meridian Federal Credit Union from 6-8 for Melissa’s presentation as well as networking opportunities.

April 20 – Second Annual Casino Night presented by the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce. This is a very fun event held at Sparge Brewing for the second year. Come try your luck at the Craps Table, Roulette Table, or Blackjack table. Tickets are only $45 which includes 1 free beer ticket, heavy appetizers, wine, music, and fun prizes. Get your tickets now at https://wellingtonareachamberofcommerceco.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/Mp59X43p?mode=Attendee

To showcase your business to over 100 attendees? Check out sponsorship opportunities at the same link https://wellingtonareachamberofcommerceco.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/Mp59X43p?mode=Attendee

April 22 – The Design Committee of the Wellington Main Street Program will host their annual Clean-up Day. This event honors Earth Day 2023. Volunteers are welcome and appreciated. Individuals and families who want to help “Invest in our Planet” please come to Centennial Park at 9 AM for instructions. Plastic trash bags, coffee, muffins, water, and a photo booth will all be available. Feel free to bring any cleanup or landscaping tools to use.

April 28 – First Ever Wellington Middle High School Summer Hiring Fair. Meet with career-ready students; connect local students with businesses, and share career experience from 10 AM–Noon at the Wellington Middle High School. For more information click here www.psdfutureready.org.

May 6 – Bee Family Centennial Farm Museum will host Discover Spring at the Family Farm from 10-3. Meet their newest animals, kid’s activities and games, and learn farming & gardening techniques, local artisans and vendors will be available, tour the farm and learn their history. There will be an antique postcard exhibit along with a special presentation by Art Lizotte. Learn how to celebrate Mother’s Day and take a trolley ride. Bring a picnic lunch and spend the day! More information is available at www.beefamilyfarm.com

Wellington Public Library offers their April Schedule

April 18 – 10:15 AM Baby & Toddler Storytime

April 21 – 4 PM Lego Club

April 25 – 10:15 AM` Preschool Storytime

April 29 – 3:00 PM Family Art Exploration