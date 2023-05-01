Happenings in Wellington: Week of May 1, 2023

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Nancy Harrison | Adventure Media

Golf, beer, Springtime at the Farm, Celebrations, and more populate the calendar for May and June. Check out the calendar and enjoy all there is to offer.

May 5 – OKest Mom Celebration Party at Thistle. Friday from 5-8, all moms are welcome to enjoy drinks and snacks and hang out with Kelly and Jane. Human moms, fur-baby Moms – You can join the OKest Mom’s Club.

May 6th at Wellington Manor from 2-7 PM. The First Annual Wellington Manor Down and Derby Party! Join the party of the season! $45 Tickets pay for the event! Live music, heavy advertising, race betting, live feed for the race, Derby Hat Contest, Cigar Bar, Full Cocktail Cash Bar, Free Mint Julip, and a glass of champagne or beer – your choice. Lots of Fun!! All proceeds – go to help fight human trafficking – Beauty Renewed Foundation.

May 6 – Bee Family Centennial Farm Museum will host Discover Spring at the Family Farm from 10-3. Meet their newest animals, kid’s activities and games, and learn farming & gardening techniques; local artisans and vendors will be available, tour the farm and learn their history. There will be an antique postcard exhibit and a special Art Lizotte presentation. Learn how to celebrate Mother’s Day and take a trolley ride. Bring a picnic lunch and spend the day! More information is available at www.beefamilyfarm.com

May 17 – Women of Wellington Monthly Meeting. 7 PM at Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union. Jody-Shadduck-McNalley, County Commissioner of District 3, will talk about what’s new with Larimer County.

Wellington Main Street has opened registration for the Summer Main Street Market. This popular Farmer’s Market will operate Thursdays from 4:30-7:30 from July 19 – September 1. Vendors are invited to apply to sell at the Market https://cdn.jotfor.ms/230668876783172

Wellington Brew Fest will be held June 3 in Downtown Wellington. Tickets go on sale May 1st, and they sell like hotcakes. VIPs gain early entry with an upcharge. General admission tickets sell for $50 from 2-5 PM at Centennial Park in Downtown Wellington. https://wellingtonbrewfest.com/

The second annual Wellington Chamber Golf Tournament is coming up on June 24. Held at Mountain Vista Golf Club, the tournament was great fun in 2022. It’s not too soon to be putting teams together to play in this fun tournament.

Wellington Public Library offers their May Schedule

May 2, 10:15 AM– Baby & Toddler Story Time

May 6 – 1 PM – Family Art Exploration

May 9 – 10:15 AM – Toddler Story Time

May 15 – 4:00 – Lego Club

May 15 – 10:15 AM – Baby & Toddler Story Time

https://wellington.colibraries.org/