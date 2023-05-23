Happenings in Wellington: Week of May 22, 2023

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The traditions of Mother’s Day and graduations are now in the history book – or the memories now. It’s time to consider summer ball, vacations, and fun festivals. Wellington has lots of these scheduled for the upcoming summer.

June 7 – Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Membership Orientation. This is open for all members – you do not have to be a new member. Join members of the Board of Directors who chair committees that make things happen in Wellington and learn how you can be an effective volunteer.

Wellington Main Street has opened registration for the Summer Main Street Market. This popular Farmer’s Market will operate Thursdays from 4:30-7:30 from July 19 – September 1. Vendors are invited to apply to sell at the Market https://cdn.jotfor.ms/230668876783172

Wellington Brew Fest will be held June 3 in Downtown Wellington. Tickets go on sale May 1st, and they sell like hotcakes. VIPs gain early entry with an upcharge. General admission tickets sell for $50 from 2-5 PM at Centennial Park in Downtown Wellington. https://wellingtonbrewfest.com/

Second annual Wellington Chamber Golf Tournament is coming up on June 24. Held at Mountain Vista Golf Club, the tournament was great fun in 2022. It’s not too soon to be putting teams together to play in this fun tournament. The Chamber will offer sponsorship opportunities to local businesses. This is a great way to highlight your business and support the Chamber and community!

Wellington Public Library Schedule for June is not up yet. You can visit them on their website https://wellington.colibraries.org/

Wellington’s 2023 Fourth of July Vendor Application and Parade Registration – Now Open

Registration for the 2023 Town of Wellington Fourth of July Parade and Vendor Fair is now open. Thank you for considering being a part of the largest Town of Wellington event!

To apply for the vendor fair, please click here .

To register for the parade, please click here .

If you have questions about vendor registration or the parade, email events@wellingtoncolorado.gov or call (970) 568-3381, etc. 118