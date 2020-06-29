July 4th Celebrations — Safety First!

In years past, when we spoke about safety around July 4th celebrations, most often we were referring to driving while impaired or the use of illegal fireworks.

And while those risks are still with us and still serious, this year a unique but very real danger is the hidden risk of a deadly virus.

You may think I am writing on a pretty dark topic for an upcoming celebration. But in reality, I am writing to give you some good news:

Safety precautions that Coloradans have adhered to across the state have shown to be effective!

In contrast, some surrounding states that opened too soon have seen dangerous spikes in their levels of infection and hospital admissions.

Considering that we are in the midst of a pandemic, I am happy to report that Colorado is doing pretty well. And with your help, we can keep it that way!

So as you plan your July 4th celebrations, please do so with a new mindset. Consider what you can do to minimize your exposure to crowds, especially indoors, and what activities and sports are still relatively safe. See our article on 7 Tips to Biking.

If you plan to hold a barbecue, consider seriously limiting your number of guests so that you can practice safe distancing and set your guests 6′ apart. This year is unique and if you hold the large bash you have in years past, it could have serious consequences. It’s one day — is it worth it?

Months ago, before we knew how deadly this virus would turn out to be, one family in New Jersey that held a large family event lost four family members to the virus — now we know better. If you have a backyard, perhaps you can accommodate 4 to 6 guests with enough distance between them — but if you have any doubts as to whether even this small crowd is a safe event, cancel it and just this year, make another plan. Hopefully, July 4th, 2021 will be a different story — we all want to be around for it.

One relatively safe and fun event is the annual fireworks show put on by the Greeley Stampede. Weather permitting, the fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 pm and continue for around 20 minutes. And the display can be seen from up to approximately a 10-mile radius away from Island Grove Park. There will be no organized activities or amenities in the park this year and if you choose to come to the park you are requested to practice social distancing between groups and follow the City of Greeley park rules. But you don’t have to be in the park to safely see this beautiful fireworks display.

This year, before any other considerations, please make a plan for a safe July 4th for you and your loved ones.

