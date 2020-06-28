Timnath Town Council Updates, 6/23/20 Meeting

Approved waivers to the Learning Experience Day Care Center

Council voted to approve three waivers to the Learning Experience. Two of the waivers were related to landscaping requirements that would ultimately help create additional parking spaces. The last waiver request moved the entrance and exit to River Pass Road to help reduce traffic impacts on Tuxedo Park Road. Council expressed gratitude for the constructive public feedback and concerns raised by residents.

Approved members to the Timnath Finance Committee

Council voted to approve five community members to the Timnath Finance Committee. This committee was established to review the town’s financial health. The committee will also provide recommendations about whether the financial information of the town is accurate and meeting the needs of the community. The five community members who will serve on the committee are Craig Ockers, Raymundo Chapa, John Barkley, Sarah Irizarry and Luke Wagner. Councilmember Rick Collins was also appointed to this committee.

Established a Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Committee

Council voted to approve the formation of a Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails (PROST) Committee. The role of this committee is to advise the town on all matters related to town-owned and controlled parks, trails, open spaces, recreation areas and related facilities, programs, and services. The committee will provide recommendations to the town council regarding recreational planning, development and operations and provide additional insight on how the town council can best serve the related needs of the community.

Discussion on low-speed vehicles

During the meeting, Council had a discussion about the regulation of golf carts and other low-speed vehicles in town. There are several different low-speed vehicles that fall within the category, including both golf carts and toy vehicles. The current state regulations are very strict and, per state law, Timnath’s regulations may not be less restrictive than the state. Council directed staff to draft an ordinance specific to golf cart use in town to be brought back for consideration at a future meeting.

Discussion on summer events

Council directed staff to cancel the August concert series event and cancel the postponed summer barbeque due to public health and safety concerns. The 4th of July fireworks show will proceed. All festivities and activities at the reservoir have been canceled. Residents are advised to watch the fireworks from their homes.