Just To See If I Can Do It

by Phil Goldstein | NorthFortyNews.com

It’s said that one can’t be a good writer without being an avid reader. I read a great deal, for both diversion (fiction) and enlightenment (non-fiction, mostly historical works), but also—in the seven-plus years I’ve written for several local publications—hoping that some of the authors’ literary expertise might rub off on me. One of my favorite writers is Pulitzer Prize winner Jon Meacham. I’m currently reading his The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels, in which he focuses on the history of the country’s ups and downs of its public issues from colonial days to the present, including race, immigration, women’s suffrage and internal and external threats.

In Meacham’s book, when noting the considerable influence on issues of the day of journalism—whether 1776 or today—he asserts that, “… one reason many people go into journalism is a love of novelty, of shifting narratives, changing scenes, new characters, and fresh contests.”

While I could never hope to write even one sentence as well as Meacham writes entire books, I can relate to his assertion, although my writing is for somewhat less poetically expansive reasons.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



I don’t remember much from my classwork as a school of journalism undergraduate at West Virginia University. Perhaps that’s because I viewed earning a degree as merely the price I paid for having such a swell time outside the classroom.

Photo by Suzy Hazelwood (Pexels.com)

One class I do remember was taught by Frank Kearns, former CBS foreign correspondent, purported CIA ‘connection’ and distinguished professor of journalism at his alma mater. While Kearns’ classes were popular, mostly for the gritty stories he told about his former global exploits, what stuck with me the most was his answer to why we impressionable students should want to write. He simply said, “Because you have something to say.”

I suppose I’ve always had something to say about… whatever, but I didn’t realize how much until various area publications, including eventually North Forty News, provided me the opportunity to write columns and articles starting in 2017. Initially focused on happenings around Timnath, my monthly musings quickly morphed into something more to my cynical and skeptical liking, namely a satirical forum on life’s frustrations and frustraters.

So, no chicken or egg conundrum here; having the medium opened the floodgates for the messages of formerly dormant commentary.

Having passed Professor Kearns’ test, now on to my motivation:

Writing provides me relevance and identity, which were missing in my life after I retired. While I certainly didn’t live to work, I sure preferred saying I was anything but retired.

Writing also provides therapy of sorts from the aforementioned frustrations and frustraters. Satirizing or lampooning life’s intrusions on my sleep always improves my mood. And when readers tell me they can relate to an acerbic treatment of my own burdens, that substantiates the ‘cure’.

Writing also justifies my parents’ investment in a college degree that I then didn’t use for over four decades until NFN and other publications came calling. I’d give anything if my late mother and father could read my columns.

However, my main motivation to write is just for the satisfaction of seeing if I can do it—how much I can stretch myself. I know my writing style doesn’t appeal to everyone—I favor metaphorical and analogical vagaries—but that’s my prerogative. I write for my own gratification, and simplistic composition just isn’t as challenging. Besides, I know from your comments that many of you still ‘get it’, and that makes it worthwhile.

Photo by Suzy Hazelwood from Pexels

My heroes are writers. I especially admire columnists, who crank out more well-written fare weekly—or even daily—than I can in a month. So I keep my abilities in perspective, with no aspirations other than the satisfaction of hitting ‘send’ monthly.

This column marks my fifth year as contributing writer for North Forty News, and I’d be remiss in not thanking Publisher Blaine Howerton for the opportunity to finally use my first college degree. And thanks as well to those of you from whom I hear regularly about my work.

Now, if writing would just ease my frustration over not yet mastering the drum solo from Iron Butterfly’s 17-minute “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida”, everything in my life would be swell!

Phil Goldstein is in his fifth year writing Tales from Timnath for North Forty News. Phil is a 14-year Timnath resident who is finally using his West Virginia University journalism degree after getting sidetracked 52 years ago. The views expressed herein are Phil’s only. Contact him with comments on the column at [email protected].