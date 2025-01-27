NOCOBiz Connect Celebrates a Year of Growth with Community Bash in Fort Collins

Fort Collins, CO – Northern Colorado’s premier bilingual business program, NOCOBiz Connect, is celebrating its first anniversary in style. The community is invited to join the festivities on Thursday, January 30, 2025, from 4–7 p.m. at the iconic Anheuser-Busch Biergarten, located at 2685 Busch Dr., Fort Collins.

The event promises an evening filled with delicious food, lively entertainment, and unparalleled networking opportunities. Attendees will also hear inspiring stories from local businesses and witness a big announcement about the program’s future.

Since its inception, NOCOBiz Connect has engaged over 200 businesses in Fort Collins, helping them adopt sustainable practices, enhance operational efficiency, and positively impact the local community and environment. With a mission to prioritize underrepresented and underserved businesses, the program fosters inclusivity by providing resources and opportunities to ensure success in a sustainable and equitable economy.

Event Highlights

1. Business Spotlights

Discover the success stories of businesses thriving through NOCOBiz Connect’s support and sustainability initiatives.

2. Networking Opportunities

Meet and connect with entrepreneurs, business owners, community leaders, and sustainability advocates from across Northern Colorado.

3. Food and Entertainment

Enjoy savory dishes from Cancun Mexican Grill And Cantina, beverages provided by Anheuser-Busch, and vibrant entertainment throughout the evening.

4. Big Announcement

Be among the first to hear an exciting announcement about the program’s future and its plans for expanding its impact in Northern Colorado.

Inclusivity at the Forefront

To ensure accessibility and inclusivity for all attendees, this bilingual event will offer interpretation services, creating a welcoming space for Northern Colorado’s diverse community of business owners and stakeholders.

“NOCOBiz Connect is proud to celebrate a year of small and big steps toward fostering a culture of sustainability among local businesses,” said Javier Echeverría Díaz, a program leader. “This event is a testament to the dedication of our vibrant business community and partners. Together, we’re building a more inclusive and sustainable future.”

Save Your Spot

This free event is open to the public, but space is limited, so registration is required. Reserve your spot today at eventbrite.com.

About NOCOBiz Connect

NOCOBiz Connect is a free, bilingual program designed to help Northern Colorado businesses thrive socially, economically, and environmentally. Through resources, tools, and hands-on support, the program empowers businesses to implement sustainable practices that benefit their bottom line, the local community, and the planet.

Stay tuned for more updates and celebrate this milestone with a community that’s shaping Northern Colorado’s sustainable future!

Explore more events and news across Northern Colorado at North Forty News.