Larimer United for Literacy

United Way of Larimer County supports local literacy programs across our communities to help ensure that kids stay on track. Maddie (left) is an AmeriCorps tutor with Colorado Reading Corps, a UWLC funded program, at Lincoln Elementary School in Loveland.

“Knowing they’re becoming even better readers outside of our time together – in class, at home, and in the community is huge. I’m excited to come to work every day, and it makes that passion even brighter knowing I’m making a difference.” Maddie Elder, AmeriCorps tutor

We recently followed Maddie to see what a typical day is like for a Colorado Reading Corps tutor and how the program impacts our community’s youth. See the full video on Youtube.

In partnership with Colorado Youth for a Change, we’ve funded Colorado Reading Corps in Thompson School District since 2014, Estes Park School District since 2017, and will expand into Poudre School District in the Fall of 2022.

During the 2021-2022 school year, Colorado Reading Corps tutors were in 13 schools across Larimer County, serving 375 students. 77% of students in Loveland and 85% of students in Estes Park are exceeding their target growth rate, meaning they are catching up with grade-level peers.

In 2021-2022, we also funded a new literacy program, Readers Are Leaders, in Lincoln Middle School. This after-school and summer program provides a transformational experience for students who are reading three and four grade levels below average. Exposure to structured, individualized literacy tutoring is required to close these literacy gaps. Typically costing thousands of dollars, these programs are often out of reach for many families. Program administrators have seen significant increases in reading proficiency in students using this program and expect to see positive changes outside the classroom as well. The program will create a safe space for students to gain confidence and feel a sense of belonging.

Your support of UWLC allows us to invest in important programs like these that elevate youth in our Larimer County communities and give all kids the opportunity to thrive. Give today at: www.uwaylc.org/Give