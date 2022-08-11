Today’s Weather: 8/11/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny to partly cloudy. High 97F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see some clouds. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|11
|26
|2
|Berthoud
|2
|16
|28
|5
|Fort Collins
|1
|15
|29
|5
|Greeley
|0
|68
|98
|63
|Laporte
|0
|67
|96
|64
|Livermore
|0
|68
|92
|62
|Loveland
|6
|69
|97
|64
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|68
|82
|58
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|67
|96
|65
|Wellington
|0
|67
|96
|62
|Windsor
|0
|67
|98
|62
|*As of August 11, 2022 7:55am
