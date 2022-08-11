Today’s Weather: 8/11/22

August 11, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny to partly cloudy. High 97F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see some clouds. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 6 11 26 2
Berthoud 2 16 28 5
Fort Collins 1 15 29 5
Greeley 0 68 98 63
Laporte 0 67 96 64
Livermore 0 68 92 62
Loveland 6 69 97 64
Red Feather Lakes 0 68 82 58
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 67 96 65
Wellington 0 67 96 62
Windsor 0 67 98 62
*As of August 11, 2022 7:55am

 

