Make SMART Financial Moves in 2021

We made it to 2021! 2020 stretched us thin and that may have impacted your finances. If you want to make it a priority to improve your finances in 2021, here’s a plan to help you get started.

To ensure success, start with a vision — a purpose — a why.

Begin by focusing on what you really care about. Reflect on what gives you the most joy and what you value most.

If you improve your finances what will your life look like?

With your finances in better shape how will you feel?

If you take control of your financial situation what else may be possible?

Next, make a plan with SMART goals:

Specific: Be as specific as possible and you’ll actually care about achieving the goal.

Example: I will pay off all my credit card debt.

Measurable: Finances can be easily measured — with debts, you want to see the number decrease and with assets, we want the numbers to increase but along the way, you can create “bite-sized” goals.

Example: I want to contribute 10% of my earnings to my 401K.

Attainable: Make sure your goal is attainable.

Example: I want to increase my earning power by 10%.

Relevant: Make sure you really care about achieving your goal.

Example: I want to attend a Tech Bootcamp so that I can make a career change to a field that I am excited about.

Time-Based: Setting realistic deadlines helps us be more proactive.

Example: I would like to get married in June of 2022.

These examples come from actual conversations I’ve had with clients. Making SMART goals helps you build the life you really want and put an end to saying: “one day I’ll…” or “someday it would be nice to…”

Lucas Casarez is a husband, father of three amazing kids, and a Certified Financial Planner™. He founded Level Up Financial Planning, one of the few fee-only financial planners in Northern Colorado. The mission of Level Up Financial Planning is to guide his clients in taking their financial confidence to the next level.

