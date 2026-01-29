Poudre River Trail and Revitalization of Old Town Timnath

by Phil Goldstein | NorthFortyNews.com

A long-awaited trail connection sets the stage for safer travel, community gathering, and renewed momentum in Old Town Timnath

Here in the NFN Tales from Timnath offices, we’re excited for the completion and opening of the final phase of the Poudre River Trail this spring. Throughout the fall and winter, Larimer County has been working on the final 1 mile of 10-foot wide concrete trail between southeast Timnath and north Windsor. With the recent installation of a bridge over an irrigation canal, all that’s left to be completed at this writing is bridge decking, connecting concrete work, fencing, signage, and landscaping. This $2.8 million section of the trail was funded by a Great Outdoors Colorado grant, the Colorado Department of Transportation, and other grants.

When open, this will complete the entire 45-mile trail project, first envisioned 40 years ago, then 32 years in the making, and linking 6 communities from Bellvue to Greeley. The trail, treasured by bikers, hikers, runners, and other recreators, began as localized, unconnected segments. Fort Collins closed its final gaps at the end of 2024, including an I25 underpass, thus facilitating continuous off-road travel for the first time from Timnath, 22 miles to the west terminus.

My wife Amy and I moved to Timnath from Fort Collins in 2010, partly because Timnath was the midpoint of the Poudre River Trail. We were once avid road cyclists, but too many close calls with distracted drivers made the trails a safer option. And living at the trail’s midpoint meant plenty of attractive riding options in either direction.

Meanwhile, another exciting aspect of the trail, taking advantage of that midpoint in Timnath and the extensive traffic passing through, is the possibility of a bridge connecting the trail directly to Old Town Timnath. Initially envisioned in 2014 by Timnath’s then-administration, a cyclist/pedestrian bridge over the river from the trail east of the Walmart Plaza would be an important component of current efforts to revitalize that area commercially, recreationally, and culturally. The town is currently updating its Comprehensive Plan, the ‘roadmap’ for future growth, and the bridge will hopefully be included in that plan, which is expected to conclude later this year.

Another important component of that plan is Timnath’s new community recreation center, recently approved by Timnath voters. The building is expected to span over 100,000 square feet and be located adjacent to the Timnath Parkway and 4th Avenue. The design phase takes place throughout 2026, with construction commencing the following year and completion by 2028. The building will be designed to accommodate the current and future needs of the rapidly growing town.

Planned amenities, based on community feedback during a Master Planning process, include cardio and weight rooms, walking and jogging track, multi-use gymnasium, indoor aquatics area, event hall with commercial kitchen, and indoor and outdoor multi-purpose gathering spaces.

The property upon which the facility will be built also includes dedicated acreage for commercial development—ideally, small shops and restaurants, as anticipated in the town’s same 2014 proposal that included the bridge from the trail to Old Town. The location of the community center was chosen specifically for its potential to jump-start revitalization in the area.

The completion of the Poudre River Trail and the possibility of linking it directly to a vibrant Old Town have many of us residents excited for what comes next!

Phil Goldstein is in his sixth year writing Tales from Timnath for North Forty News. Phil is a 16-year Timnath resident who is finally using his West Virginia University journalism degree after getting sidetracked 53 years ago. The views expressed herein are Phil’s only. Contact him with comments on the column at [email protected].