Publisher’s Letter: A New Chapter for North Forty News

Dear Readers and Advertisers,

If you haven’t noticed, we took a brief pause last week. That’s right, it was the first break I’ve taken since I became the owner of North Forty News seven years ago. It was a moment for reflection, rejuvenation, and a bit of adventure. I escaped to a warm and sunny corner of the Arizona desert. Can you guess where? I’d love to hear your thoughts—email us at [email protected].

This pause wasn’t just about soaking up the sun; it also gave me a chance to focus on something I’ve been working on since September—a new and improved format for our e-edition. Today, I’m thrilled to share it with you!

Here’s what’s new:

For Our Readers

Easier Mobile Reading : We’ve optimized the layout for your phone or tablet, so reading on the go is a breeze.

: We’ve optimized the layout for your phone or tablet, so reading on the go is a breeze. Larger Photos and Text : No more squinting or pinching the screen—everything is easier to see and enjoy.

: No more squinting or pinching the screen—everything is easier to see and enjoy. Less Zooming : Our updated design ensures the content fits seamlessly on your device.

: Our updated design ensures the content fits seamlessly on your device. Two-Page Layout on Desktops : Experience a more traditional, newspaper-like view when reading on your computer.

: Experience a more traditional, newspaper-like view when reading on your computer. Print at Home : The e-edition is now formatted to print beautifully on standard paper using your own printer.

: The e-edition is now formatted to print beautifully on standard paper using your own printer. Three Times the Pages : We’ve expanded our coverage to give you even more news and stories you care about.

: We’ve expanded our coverage to give you even more news and stories you care about. Embedded Links: Clickable links make it easier to dive deeper into the topics and resources you’re interested in.

For Our Advertisers

Robust Analytics : Gain valuable insights into how your ads are performing.

: Gain valuable insights into how your ads are performing. Improved Visibility : Advertisements are now more prominent and engaging for our readers.

: Advertisements are now more prominent and engaging for our readers. Larger Ad Space : More room to showcase your products and services.

: More room to showcase your products and services. Convenient Ad Ordering : Streamlined processes make placing your ads simpler than ever.

: Streamlined processes make placing your ads simpler than ever. Content Placement Options: Tailor your messaging to align with the right stories and sections.

This format change is all about serving you better, whether you’re reading our stories or advertising your business. I’m excited to hear what you think of the new experience. Your feedback has always been the driving force behind what we do, and it’s what keeps North Forty News evolving.

Thank you for your continued support and for being part of this journey.

Warm regards,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

