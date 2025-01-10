Weld County Offers Free Radon Test Kits: Protect Your Home This Winter

WELD COUNTY, CO — January marks Radon Action Month, and the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment (WCDPHE) is helping residents safeguard their homes by offering free short-term radon test kits. These kits, available while supplies last, aim to encourage residents to test for this potentially harmful gas during the colder months.

Why Winter is the Best Time to Test for Radon

As temperatures drop, many households seal their homes to keep the cold out, creating a “thermal stack effect.” This phenomenon causes warm indoor air to rise, pulling radon gas from the soil into the home. Radon, a colorless, odorless radioactive gas, can accumulate to dangerous levels under these conditions, putting families at risk.

The Hidden Danger of Radon in Colorado Homes

Radon forms naturally from uranium decay in the soil and rock beneath homes. Colorado’s unique geology places nearly 50% of homes in the state at risk of exceeding safe radon levels. Prolonged exposure to high radon concentrations is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S., with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) attributing over 20,000 deaths annually to this invisible threat.

“Testing your home for radon is simple, and it could save your life,” said Dan Joseph, Director of Environmental Health Services at WCDPHE. “Winter is the perfect time to test because homes are typically sealed, providing the most accurate results for radon levels.”

How to Get Your Free Radon Test Kit

Weld County residents can request a free short-term radon test kit by visiting www.weld.gov/go/radon. The website also provides information about the health impacts of radon exposure and resources for mitigation strategies to protect your family.

Take action this winter and ensure your home is safe from radon. With a simple test, you can gain peace of mind and take a critical step toward preventing long-term health risks.

Stay informed and proactive—because a healthier Northern Colorado begins at home.