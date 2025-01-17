Publisher’s Letter: Balancing Community and Commitment

By Blaine Howerton

Dear Readers,

As I write this letter, I reflect on what it takes to be a local publisher in Northern Colorado. It’s a balancing act that often blends daily life’s demands with the passion for keeping our community informed. This week has been no exception.

While managing my role at Bomgaars in Loveland, I had the privilege of working with many customers. Each interaction reminded me of the hardworking and vibrant people who make up our community. Between helping customers find the right tools or the best deals on winter necessities, I was also hard at work producing North Forty News—bringing together stories, coordinating with contributors, and ensuring our publication is ready to deliver the latest to your doorstep or screen.

Producing this newspaper every week is no small feat. It involves juggling responsibilities, meeting deadlines, and diving deep into the topics that matter most to our readers. Yet, every challenge is a testament to my commitment to you—our community.

This week, I’ve collaborated to craft articles that keep Northern Colorado informed and engaged. Here’s a snapshot of what we’ve covered:

Three-Day Weather Outlook: Stay ahead of Northern Colorado’s weather with detailed NOAA-based forecasts for Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor, Wellington, and beyond. City Council Updates: Key takeaways from the Fort Collins City Council meeting, including local development updates and upcoming public comment opportunities. Marketing Mastery Series: A new installment offering insights on social media trends and how they can help local businesses thrive in 2025. North Forty Gardener: Tips for preparing your garden for spring and beyond. Local Events Spotlight: Highlights of events happening in and around Fort Collins, Loveland, and Wellington, including live music, art exhibits, and family-friendly outings.

These stories and many others are curated to bring you the best of what Northern Colorado has to offer.

Being part of this community means wearing many hats—whether helping customers find their next project’s materials at Bomgaars or crafting a headline and content for North Forty News. It’s all part of the mission to stay connected and give back to a place that has given me so much.

Thank you for allowing me to be part of your week, whether through a quick chat at Bomgaars or by reading the pages of this newspaper. Your support keeps North Forty News thriving; I’m deeply grateful for that.

Here’s to another week of celebrating the stories and people that make Northern Colorado unique!

Warm regards,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

