Publisher’s Letter: Dear Fallen Heroes

Dear Fallen Heroes,

You stood on the frontlines for my safety.

You took the battles and scars that I could not.

You acted as my protector in places where no one should probably be.

You were the security for your loved ones, for strangers, for your country, for my freedom, and even just for me.

You were strong in ways I cannot imagine.

You saw the world’s pains and stood up to them for my freedoms.

We will never forget the sacrifices you made.

The dedication you gave to our country is beyond words.

It is an honor to have had your service.

It is an ease to know you stood to protect me.

You made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, for our world and for our community.

I will never forget.

I will always remember.

I am grateful for your dedication and service.

With love, respect, and dedication to our fallen heroes on this Memorial Day,

Blaine Howerton and The North Forty News Team