830 North, Don’t Miss This One

830 North, Fort Collins, CO: Music Venue Review

By Matt Dierlam | New SCENE

The Mishawaka “crew” has developed a fantastic venue in Fort Collins. If you haven’t visited lately, you’re missing out.

Last Saturday night was a very incredible experience. I have never been somewhere where you can bowl, have a cold brew, listen to live music, and play pool – on the same evening.

You’re missing out if you haven’t visited the old “Chippers Lanes,” now called 830 North. As a serious music enthusiast, I was somewhat concerned about listening to live music in a bowling alley. However, it was an incredibly entertaining evening.

Last Saturday night, they featured a Bob Marley tribute band dubbed “Wake up and Live.” These guys delivered an incredible set of sweet reggae vibes. The opening act was The Great Salmon Famine, a five-piece fusion funk band based out of Fort Collins. These guys have developed a unique repertoire that has captured the hearts and ears of many music enthusiasts across Colorado! This band has one rule only:

GET DOWN RESPONSIBLY!

So if you think that music and bowling don’t mix, guess again. You may want to revisit 830 North College (Chipper’s Lanes) soon. The service and sound are excellent, and you can get some exercise bowling while listening to some live music, shoot a game of pool, have a brewski, and even dance, all in one place.

Have Fun!