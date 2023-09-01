Publisher’s Letter: Hectic and Crazy, But Necessary and WORKING

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

North Forty News is going through an exciting and interesting transformation — into the digital age.

In July, I announced the change of North Forty News to an entirely digital service.

Since then, more people have been reading North Forty News.

Many have adjusted to getting their news digitally through our website and digital version.

It’s free!

To our subscribers, I know you signed up for a print edition.

The reality of continuing to print your news became more and more difficult as paper costs rose exponentially, along with higher gas, labor, and postage costs.

I wish we could still provide a print version, but we had to adjust.

Exclusively, we now offer North Forty News via text message for our subscribers.

When we publish the edition, a text with a link goes directly to our paying subscribers. It’s one way to get North Forty News out to our strongest supporters instantly.

Our subscribers can now sign up for this included service by emailing us.

Soon, we will update our system so they will get an opt-in link to sign up for our Daily Digest and a text message.

Honestly, my life since the transition has been wild.

I started a new full-time job to continue producing North Forty News without worrying about how my kids and I would eat.

I have also made life adjustments by moving closer to their school.

Moving, working the new full-time job, keeping the farm going, AND producing your digital edition are all going simultaneously.

As a result, my response time has been slow to our subscribers, and I apologize for that. We are making progress!

And, from the bottom of my heart, I THANK our long-time supporters — advertisers, subscribers, and readers!

We are progressing with a great response to our transition and a much stronger North Forty News.

It’s exciting to see North Forty News growing again and finally to have a financially stable home for my family and me.