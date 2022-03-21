Publisher’s Letter: Spring has Sprung

On the first spring day, I decided to give my sons and me a treat. We went for a drive with the top off of the Jeep.

It was only the second time I had taken its top off, but it was worth it!

If you know me, you know I get cold quickly. We had the top off, but we had the heat on. It was 60 degrees outside.

It was great having the sun in our faces, feeling the spring wind, and just enjoying the moment. I am sure it is a memory that will last a lifetime.

The spring drive launched me into a plethora of other springtime traditions. I started seeds (almost a hundred annual and perennial plants are sprouting in my living room now), did some spring cleaning, and took a trip up to our mountain property — twice.

Following my publisher’s letters, those of you may remember that my two young sons and I moved up to the property and gave the off-grid lifestyle a try last year. We had so much fun until the wind and the bitter cold forced us to leave the RV and rent a house. That was in December. Over the past few months, I realized I forgot about the luxuries of having four walls. Not having to empty the black water tank every week is one of them!

This year, we will begin building a cabin. The spring weather has sprung me into action on that project. Digging for the cabin site will commence when this letter is published while the building engineer draws up our plans. I’m praying for a fast permit from the county to move forward quickly.

I would say that I need to dust off the Kubota tractor I bought last year, but I used it almost every weekend all winter long — plowing the road for the neighbors and me. This past winter was good, but I know this spring and summer will be better!

Get outside and enjoy the warm weather; you never know in Colorado, the blizzard of 2022 could be just around the corner!