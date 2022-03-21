Northern Colorado News Audio Update: March 21, 2022

I’m Blaine Howerton, with your March 21st North Forty News update…

Today, on our website, we profile Red Feather Lakes’ Great Stupa. Shambhala Mountain Center in Red Feather Lakes, was recently renamed Drala Mountain Center. It’s an extra special place in Northern Colorado. They have had several challenging years leading up to a recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, but many good things happened in the midst, and they are excited about their future. We have their story of growth and resilience.

Earth Day Fort Collins will be held on Saturday, April 23rd at Civic Center Park, in Fort Collins, The event will provide educational opportunities to learn about the City of Fort Collins’ Climate Action Plan and how to participate. Admission is free. Attendees are asked to bring a donation or nonperishable food items for the Food Bank for Larimer County.

Greeley City Council recently approved a name for a new park – Campo Esperanza (Hope Field). It is located just east of Discovery Bay Waterpark. The new natural area offers residents and visitors an opportunity to engage with the outdoors in unique and fun ways.

