Publisher’s Letter: Taking a Break (Sort of)

The last quarter of 2022 was very challenging for me. The list is long.

My mother died in October. The last straw of the long list of stuff that happened was a dried-up well at the place we are currently living.

I decided in early December that it was time to put a checkmark on my bucket list.

I packed up the “Winne” (given to me by Helen, a dedicated supporter of North Forty News), and my sons and I hit the road for warmer weather.

We drove 1,160 miles to Corpus Christi, Texas, to camp on the beach.

It took us two full days. On the way, we slept in a Cracker Barrel parking lot. On the 2nd day, at roughly midnight, we were in Corpus Christi. I was determined that morning to get us to the beach. And we did it, thanks to my ability to make a penny go a mile, a few Christmas gifts from my family, and Helen.

We woke up on the third travel day to a sunrise overlooking the ocean.

Another checkmark on the list!

In the past five years, I am proud of what I have been able to accomplish.

My team and I saved a local newspaper.

North Forty News grew while thousands of other news organizations around the county stopped.

My team and I turned North Forty News from a small monthly to the only regional weekly in Northern Colorado.

I overcame a divorce. I started building our future home on my mountain property (acquired through a classified in North Forty News).

Looking back, I’m amazed at North Forty News’s opportunities for my sons and me. I have written about how thankful I am for that.

I had a lot of time during my recent driving time to and from Texas. And more sitting time to think — this time on the coast rather than on the top of a mountain.

My determination to keep this newspaper going is solid. And I will continue with this journey as long as I possibly can. But honestly, I’m tired. And I can’t risk my health and sanity.

The reality of North Forty News is that we need more community support!

Months ago, I started a campaign to bring 1,000 new subscribers to North Forty News by January 2023. With this edition, we didn’t make that goal. After roughly three months of advertising and writing about this goal, we netted a gain of 26 subscribers.

For five years, I have asked myself — why won’t more people and organizations support this news organization? It is a matter of something other than population or available resources. Northern Colorado has those!

North Forty News has market share, distribution, content, revenue possibilities, and supportive solid readers!

I have seen and heard countless stories about how people value this organization. They appreciate what we do. And many support it — because they see value in it. Our advertisers see results because people read North Forty News, and our readers respond. Subscribers stay (for the most part) because they see value in the content.

So what do I do? I can’t give up. But I can’t personally finance an organization just for its purpose. I would be willing, but I need more resources to accomplish that.

I will ask again. Will you join me? If you see value in the content you read, the advertising we provide, and a locally-owned news service — subscribe, advertise, or get in touch with me. Give a gift to a friend, neighbor, or family through our buy one get one campaign.

North Forty News needs our community, and our community needs us.

For now, I published another week of Northern Colorado news from the beach in Texas while I was putting a checkmark on my bucket list.

When my sons and I return from this working trip, I will decide what is next in this chapter of my life.

I sincerely hope a more robust, multi-generational North Forty News will start soon. Our readers, advertisers, and my (personal) circumstances will determine that!

Support our efforts with a contribution for coverage in our communities at:

https://northfortynews.com/donate-now

For our current subscribers, driveway delivery of North Forty News is now available within a reasonable distance to state highways and urban areas.

Current subscribers register at:

https://northfortynews.com/driveway-delivery/

New and returning subscribers register at:

https://northfortynews.com/subscribe

Inquire about any of our advertising at: ads@northfortynews.com