New Airpark North Industrial Project Breaks Ground in Northern Colorado, Delivering June 2023

Cushman & Wakefield marketing new Loveland development for lease or sale

Airpark North, a brand new Class A industrial project, has broken ground in Loveland, Colorado. Owned and being developed by the master developer of Airpark, BH Developers, and a prominent GC, Evergreen Industrial. The 36,000-square-foot freestanding building is located along Rickenbacker Rd and features a 1.5-acre laydown yard behind the building and a retention pond. The new building is expected to deliver in June 2023.

BH Developer’s owner, Curt Burgener, said, “Airpark North is now poised to become a leading industrial development in Northern Colorado. The development of the adjacent property by Trammell Crow and Amazon is a testimony of our great location and proximity to I25, highway 34, highway 287, and the Northern Colorado Regional Airport.”

Cushman & Wakefield’s Travis Ackerman and URealty, Inc.’s Matt Haskell are leading marketing efforts for the development offered either for lease or sale. The 36,000-SF building can also be demised down to 10,000 sf for multi-tenant accommodations, while interior build-out options are flexible to users’ needs.

Evergreen Industrial’s president and owner, Curt Brinker, said, “This new building will integrate the best attributes of the 100+ buildings we have constructed over the last ten years. We are excited to deliver a great value for tenants who require a central location, highly functional, adequate laydown space for equipment and building efficiency.”

Travis Ackerman, the vice president, said, “This new flexible Class A development provides a central northern Colorado location and is optimally positioned for companies seeking close proximity to the airport and Interstate 25, as well as other innovation and technology-based companies. Additionally, industrial buildings with outside storage and very hard to come by in this market—this project will have approximately 1.5 acres of outside storage.”

Situated on ±4 acres, the new building comprises 30,000 sf of warehouse space plus two mezzanines, each of 3,000 sf. Additional project features include a 21’ clear height, six loading doors, and an SFQR sprinkler system. The property is strategically located adjacent to the Fort Collins/Loveland Airport.

