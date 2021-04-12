Springtime in Colorado — How Did We Get So Lucky?

In recent decades, some people seem to have lost their sense of wonder — a few of us almost brag about it — they call it being “practical.”

But especially in our State of Colorado when Spring rolls around if you get out on a nature walk or visit towns like Crested Butte, known for its wildflowers, it’s hard not to be humbled and remember that there is a Life Force, “Something” or “Someone” greater than us to have generated so much beauty and splendor.

I don’t know about you but I find all this natural beauty inspirational — it makes me want to do things, create things, invent things. And I know I’m not alone in that.

Perhaps magnified by “safer at home” directives, Americans are becoming more and more involved in their homes from buying new ones to repairing and renovating the ones they currently love.

There’s a lot going on out there! With this in mind, we checked with some of our “experts” and asked them to contribute some ideas on topics like solar energy, putting in new gardens and landscaping, upgrading roofing to withstand more extreme forms of weather we’ve recently been experiencing and buying new homes. We hope you will enjoy reading what we’ve come up with in this Home Improvement edition of your North Forty News.

————————–

LOCAL NEWS — CRITICAL AT A TIME LIKE THIS!

Help us report on the new local reality!

Support our work on your behalf:

Make a tax-deductible donation to support coronavirus coverage in our communities at:

http://northfortynews.com/ donate-now

For our current subscribers, driveway delivery of North Forty News is now available within a reasonable distance to state highways and urban areas.

Current subscribers register at:

https://northfortynews.com/ driveway-delivery/

New and returning subscribers register at:

https://northfortynews.com/ subscribe

Or contact us at ads@northfortynews.com to learn more about advertising with us including how your ad in our print edition will also show up in the online digital replica of our current edition along with on our website.