United Way Endorses Colorado Child Care Contribution Tax Credit Extension: A Benefit to Donors, Nonprofits, and our Community

United Way of Larimer County

At United Way of Larimer County, we believe that investing in early care and education is the best way to ensure a strong economy and a vibrant community. Through a nonpartisan, non-ideological approach to advocacy, we leverage our convening power to bring together a diversity of allies—businesses, nonprofits, community members, and government—to support our work across all our focus areas, especially youth and education.

We’re happy to announce that our Board of Directors has endorsed the bi-partisan House Bill 23-1091, which would extend the Colorado Child Care Contribution Tax Credit (CCCTC) until January 1, 2028. Funding eligible for CCCTC supports our nonprofit early care and education partners like Teaching Tree, La Familia, Respite Care, Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County, The Matthews House, and Partners with general operating grants and direct program support. This makes it easier for organizations to focus on what they do best, and provide strong programming for local children and families. In addition, the CCCTC provides essential funding for our Larimer Child Care Fund, enabling us to help low- and moderate-income families to afford high-quality care for their children at licensed providers of their choice.

CCCTC allows a 50% tax credit up to $100,000. It was created in 1998 and is available to taxpayers who contribute to child care, early childhood education, foster care, youth shelters, residential treatment centers, before and after-school programming, and grant programs to help families afford child care. With an estimated $60 million a year being donated statewide through the tax credit, CCCTC has been an important source of funding not just for United Way of Larimer County, but for more than 6,000 organizations in communities across Colorado.

United Way of Larimer County has received significant funding since the inception of the CCCTC. In FY 21-22, UWLC invested $444,674 to seven programs and nonprofits that support equitable and accessible childcare opportunities for Larimer County families. Learn more by reading our Annual Report.

Today, United Way of Larimer County continues to invest in local early care and education initiatives through organization-level grants and the Larimer Child Care Fund. Learn more about how to participate in the Colorado Child Care Contribution Tax Credit and donate today at https://uwaylc.org/give.