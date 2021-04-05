Weighing The Risks…

The risks and reality of this past year have played havoc with our relationships. Lack of in-person social connections, handshakes, and bear hugs being among the small lost gestures we once took for granted.

But this pandemic has been especially hard on grandparents and their grandchildren as the risks for older adults were far too great for them to see their family in person, both their grown children and their grandchildren.

Then came a rapid rollout of the vaccine and my parents were fully vaccinated. Then, so was I. For the first time in over a year, I felt it was safe to bring my two young boys to see their grandparents. This was by no means a “no-brainer” but required research, phone calls, and discussion as to whether we could take that risk.

In the end, we concurred that we could and so this past weekend, I took my boys to see their grandparents for the first time in over a year. I pulled Revela, my second-hand RV, down to Denver so my dad and I could work on it. The back cargo door fell off during our recent trip to Moab. It was a sizable project we had to tackle right away. My dad and I have always enjoyed taking on projects together and this was no exception!

As you might imagine, in one year of growth, my boys shot up in height and looked very different than the last time their grandparents had seen them in person. But what a glorious reunion it was.

I will always remember the hugs we all had after my oldest son said “Pop, it’s just like old times.”

Who knew after such a long time not seeing each other that a feeling of normalcy was enveloped in a simple hug.

If the pandemic has reminded me of one thing — it’s how important it is to hug your loved ones and tell them you love them!

