I25 Bridge Maintenance Project Begins

On April 5, the Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor ABCO Contracting will begin bridge maintenance work on four bridges along I-25 and US-287 in Larimer County.

Single lane closures and full closures will be in effect while crews work.

“One of CDOT’s main priorities is to support the safety of the traveling public. Bridge improvement projects like this one help maintain safe access to roadways across the region,” said Shoshana Lew, executive director for CDOT.

The anticipated completion date is October.

TRAVEL IMPACTS

Single lane closures and full closures will be in place while crews conduct maintenance work.

Full closures of the bridges on County Road 66 over I-25 and County Road 58 over I-25 will affect repairs.

Please use the detour signs to navigate around the areas when full closures are in effect.

Slowdowns and delays are expected.

Please drive safely around the work area when crews are present.

PROJECT BENEFITS

Updating the roadways through resurfacing, painting, and bridge structure repairs will improve the bridges’ safety for motorists. The bridges’ structures will be able to support the long-term use of the traveling public after repairs are finalized.

For more information, visit the project webpage at https://www.codot.gov/projects/i25-us287-bridge-maintenance.