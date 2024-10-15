Fall Tasks = Spring Success

By Mary Miller | The Gardens on Spring Creek, Senior Coordinator, Community Gardens and Outreach

Autumn has officially arrived! The waning daylight, cool nights and crisp blue skies create a backdrop for tending to the tasks that will complete the garden season. Autumn also presents an ideal opportunity to invest effort toward the success of next year’s growing season. The following are several fall tips for the gardener and—for good measure—the avid winter squash lover!

Tip #1

As one clears the garden of spent plant debris, be certain to get rid of any diseased plant material in your home compost. This reduces the likelihood of perpetuating disease problems next year. Adequate levels of organic matter in the soil are key to healthy crops. Increase organic matter by adding and incorporating materials such as grass clippings, leaves and compost into the garden soil over time. This autumn, collect fallen leaves and spread them over the garden beds. Rototill or hand-turn the soil to incorporate leaves into the soil.

Tip #2

Cover crops are not just for farms! These plants help to boost organic matter in the soil. Those with extensive and deep root systems, such as the cereal grain triticale, help open the heavy clay soils and aid in moisture penetration. Mixes that include beans, peas or vetch add nitrogen back into the soil. Cover crops also keep soil from eroding and topsoil in place during windy winters. This fall, consider planting triticale, annual rye or hard winter wheat in the garden.

Tip #3

Crop rotation is an important part of maintaining healthy soil and mitigating problems with pests and soil-borne diseases. It is best to avoid planting the same family of crop (legumes, solanacous, alliums) successively in the same location. To help balance the nutrients in your soil, follow the heavy nitrogen-feeding crops (cabbage, cauliflower, corn) with legumes (beans, peas), as these will contribute nitrogen back into your soil. Follow the legumes with nitrogen-loving greens, onions, leeks or broccoli.

Tip #4

Winter squash are a hallmark of late-season harvesting. They are able to handle several light frosts; however, a heavy frost will likely damage the fruits. To harvest, cut the stems an inch above the fruit and leave them in the garden to cure for 5-10 days. Curing is the process of drying down and hardening the outer skin of the squash to prolong its storing ability. Ideal curing conditions are temperatures of 75-80°F with ample air circulation. Successfully storing squash requires a location with temperatures consistently at 50-55°F with 50-65% humidity. When temperatures remain below 50°, storage time will be shortened, and the fruits may develop lesions and degrade quickly. Be sure to consume any damaged, stemless or small fruits first, as these will not store well. Generally, acorn squash can be stored for 4-6 weeks, while the delicata, buttercup and butternut varieties store well for 2-4 months. The hubbard types may last up to six months in storage!

Enjoy these mild autumn days while completing the garden cycle by wisely caring for the soil and the harvest!