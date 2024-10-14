Experiential Spirituality Day Long Retreat

For Women and Men 50 +
In Loveland Colorado
Discover Your True Self and Embrace Wholeness
Join us for a transformative day of self-discovery, healing, and empowerment. Through presentations, journaling, small group discussions, and psychodrama techniques, you’ll leave with clarity and actionable steps toward living authentically.
Women and Men are invited because Women and Men must work together in order to solve the problems our world faces.
Retreat Schedule:
Hour 1:
Embracing Your True Self
Discover the power of aligning with your authentic self to face life’s challenges. “If you don’t meet the outer with the inner, the outer will crush us.”
Hour 2:
Shadow Work & Emotional Intelligence
Uncover the negative core beliefs that hold you back and learn the basics of emotional intelligence (EQ) to overcome them.
Hour 3:
Self-Love & Identifying Needs
Learn to love yourself by understanding your needs and separating yourself from shadow issues.
Hour 4:
Authentic Living with Boundaries & Support
Practice being your true self through effective communication, setting boundaries, and seeking support.
About Me:
I’m a psychotherapist with over 40 years of experience, an ordained minister, and a mother. I’ve been on this journey of self-discovery since I was 16, and I’m passionate about helping you connect with your true self and transform any issues holding you back. The world needs you to be you, and by being yourself, you bless the world.
October 26( Saturday) 10:00 to 4:30
$140
Bring sack lunch, snacks and coffee/tea/water provided
Sign up now: space is limited to 10 people
[email protected] 720-540-6738( no text)
