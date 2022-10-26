King’s Crossing Natural Area Closed for Restoration

The City of Loveland closed King’s Crossing Natural Area to the public on Friday, September 30 so that City Parks & Recreation crews can begin restoration efforts following the removal of 35 unauthorized encampments on the southside of the natural area. The paved Loveland Recreation Trail that runs through the open space will remain open for use.

Following the passage of Loveland’s Emergency Unauthorized Encampment Ban Ordinance, the City has been working to move encampments off public lands, starting with the King’s Crossing area at City Council’s direction. Since 2018, King’s Crossing has been the epicenter of unauthorized encampments as homelessness in Loveland and across the Front Range has increased.

According to City of Loveland Parks & Recreation Director Elizabeth Kayl, the scope of damage and degradation to this space over a significant period of time demonstrates that a full closure is the only option to bring King’s Crossing back to its original quality.

The open space will remain closed indefinitely so that crews can assess the damage caused by unauthorized encampments, make a plan for restoration, and restore the open lands area to a healthy state before reopening to the public. Any person who is found in the King’s Crossing Natural Area by law enforcement during the closure is subject to immediate removal and notice of trespass.

“Closing King’s Crossing is an important milestone for the City as it allows Parks & Recreation staff to begin much needed work to ensure this prestigious natural area is safely restored so that the public can get back to enjoying the recreation that they love,” Kayl.

The City and the Loveland Police Department will finish encampment clean-up on the north side of King’s Crossing. At the same time, the City will shift its focus to encampment removal at Cottonwood Run Natural Area. Weekly encampment enforcement also continues.

More information on the City’s Emergency Unauthorized Encampment Ban Ordinance, shelters and weekly updates can be found at lovgov.org/homelessness.