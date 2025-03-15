Spring Gardening Cleanup: Essential To-Dos for a Thriving Garden

by Eri Matsumura | Fort Collins Nursery

As days lengthen and temperatures rise, early spring is the time to rejuvenate your garden after the long winter months. Spring gardening cleanup is essential for setting your garden up for success.

1. Inspect and Prepare Garden Tools

A successful growing season starts with well-maintained tools. After a season of use, inspect and clean your gardening tools. Remove rust and grime and sharpen blades on shears and other tools. Oil metal parts to keep them in working order. Don’t forget to check hoses for leaks or cracks, and definitely treat yourself to a fresh pair of gloves.

(Photo from Pixabay.com)

2. Clear Debris and Old Plant Material

The first step to cleanup is to remove dead plant material, fallen leaves, and twigs that have accumulated. Pull back debris around perennial plants and under trees and shrubs, where they can smother emerging buds. Cut back dead stems, leaves, or spent flowers from last season’s perennials.

(Photo from Pixabay.com)

3. Prune Trees and Shrubs

Early spring is the perfect time to prune trees and shrubs before new growth begins. Prune away dead or damaged branches to promote healthy growth and improve the plant’s structure. For deciduous trees, cut away suckers or water sprouts that have developed. For spring flowering shrubs like lilacs and forsythia, avoid pruning before the plants bloom unless it’s necessary for shaping or removing damaged wood.

(Photo from Pixabay.com)

4. Weed Early and Often

Weeds are much easier to control if you catch them early, so pull newly emerged weeds from garden beds and the lawn as soon as you see them. Weeding early prevents them from spreading and competing with your plants for water and nutrients. Consider applying preemergent for large or tricky areas.

5. Check Soil Health and Amend if Necessary

Healthy soil is the foundation of any productive garden. Assess the condition of your soil and, based on the results, amend your soil with composts or other organic materials. Aerating the soil, especially in areas that have become compacted over the winter, will also allow for better root growth and water absorption.

6. Tend to Lawn Care

Don’t forget about your lawn as part of the spring cleanup. Rake up any debris and aerate compacted areas. Consider applying a granular insecticide like Scotts GrubEX1 to kill grubs before they turn into destructive insects like the invasive Japanese Beetle.

(Photo from Pixabay.com)

7. Plan for the Season

With cleanup out of the way, you’re ready for the fun part. Plan your shopping list, whether you’re starting from seed or a wish list of plants from your local nursery, keeping water and sunlight requirements in mind. Be aware of cold tolerance for different plants – hardy perennials, trees, and shrubs can be planted early, but tender annuals and vegetables shouldn’t be rushed. Keep an eye on frost dates as it’s crucial to know when it’s safe to plant.

Spring cleanup is a vital part of maintaining a healthy and vibrant garden. With a little effort now, your garden will flourish in the months to come, providing beauty, food, and joy throughout the year.