Fort Collins Police Make 96 Arrests in One Week, Recover Stolen Property

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) responded to 1,558 calls for service last week, leading to 96 arrests across the city. Officers addressed a range of incidents, including identity theft, drug possession, and vehicle-related offenses.

Notable Arrests and Investigations

Identity Theft & Stolen Property

A District 1 officer arrested a man with two active warrants and later discovered 17 stolen credit cards, four Colorado IDs, and a $1,500 bicycle in his possession. The suspect was booked into Larimer County Jail on multiple charges, including:

Criminal Possession of Identifying Documents

Criminal Possession of Financial Devices

Theft

Police are currently working to return the stolen bicycle to its rightful owner and have contacted the identity theft victims.

Drug Possession & Suspended License

Officers stopped a vehicle exhibiting suspicious driving behavior and found that the driver’s license had been revoked. A K9 unit search uncovered methamphetamine inside the car. The driver was arrested and booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Crime Prevention Tip: Protect Yourself from Identity Theft

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation recommends the following steps to prevent identity theft:

recommends the following steps to prevent identity theft: Remove anything with your Social Security number from your wallet or purse

from your wallet or purse Monitor your credit and bank accounts regularly

your credit and bank accounts regularly Report lost or stolen credit/debit cards immediately

lost or stolen credit/debit cards immediately Shred all documents containing personal information before disposal

all documents containing personal information before disposal Never sign documents you haven’t read or don’t understand

All charges are accusations made by law enforcement, and suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

