City of Loveland Releases Documentary on the 2013 Big Thompson River Flood

The City of Loveland has released an 18-minute documentary chronicling the 2013 Big Thompson Flood. The City of Loveland Communications & Engagement Office created the video. The story is shared through the lens of multiple residents, businesses, City of Loveland partners, emergency responders, and city staff. Appropriately titled “From Tragedy to Triumph: The Story of the 2013 Big Thompson Flood,” this documentary features high-impact images and video and serves to preserve the memory of one of the costliest natural disasters in Colorado history.

The video intends to honor the impacts of the 2013 Big Thompson Flood and the resiliency of the City of Loveland and Big Thompson Canyon communities.