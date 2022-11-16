Banner Health Thanksgiving Tradition Celebrates 25th Anniversary

The Weld Legacy Foundation (formerly North Colorado Medical Center Foundation), along with Banner Health, will host the 25th annual Turkey Trot Thanksgiving Race on Thursday, November 24 at 9 am. Presented by Chevron, the race is open to participants of all ages and abilities and includes a 5K Turkey Trot (3.1 miles) and a 2K Gobbler Trek Fun Run/Walk on a scenic, USATF-certified course (1.2 miles). Turkey trotters will also have the option of running or walking their own virtual race on a course and day of their choosing during Thanksgiving week (Sunday, November 20 – Sunday, November 27).

This year, a former participant in the cardiac rehabilitation program and part-time chaplain at NCMC Troy Douglas was selected as the honorary captain. The annual event supports Banner’s CardioVascular Institute of North Colorado cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation programs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death for men and women in the United States. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is the fourth leading cause of death in the United States.

The Weld Legacy Foundation utilizes proceeds from the Turkey Trot event as individual grants which provide financial assistance to patients of the cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation programs who would otherwise not be able to engage in the rehabilitation program. Participating in cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation through the CardioVascular Institute of North Colorado helps individuals improve strength and endurance so they may return to their usual activities and life demands as much as possible with renewed confidence.

Early registration is now open online and will close at 6 pm Friday, November 18. Visit getmeregistered.com and use keyword: NCMC Turkey Trot. The cost is $25 for adults and $15 for youth (ages 17 and under). Early walk-in registration is also available at Altitude Running, 3620 W. 10th St., Greeley until Friday, November 18. Visit altituderunning.com or call 970-356-6964 for store hours.

After November 18 prices increase to $30 for adults and $20 for youth and will only be offered in person at Altitude Running or North Colorado Medical Center Entrance 6 Wellness Classroom, 1801 16th St., Greeley. NCMC on-site registration hours are Tuesday, November 22 from 10 am to 6 pm and Wednesday, November 23 from 10 am to 6 pm. Race day registration will also be available from 7 am to 8:30 am on November 24. Cash, check, and credit card is accepted.

For more information about the Weld Legacy Foundation visit weldlegacy.org. For more information about the NCMC Cardiac or Pulmonary Rehabilitation program, please call 970-810-6204. Banner Health is one of the largest, secular nonprofit healthcare systems in the country. In addition to 30 acute-care hospitals, Banner also operates an academic medicine division, Banner – University Medicine, and Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, a partnership with one of the world’s leading cancer programs, MD Anderson Cancer Center. Banner’s array of services includes a health-insurance division, employed physician groups, outpatient surgery centers, urgent care locations, home care, and hospice services, retail pharmacies, stand-alone imaging centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation, behavioral health services, a research division, and a nursing registry. To make health care easier, 100% of Banner-employed doctors are available for virtual visits, and Banner operates a free 24/7 nurse line for health questions or concerns. Patients may also reserve spots at Banner Urgent Care locations and can book appointments online with many Banner-employed doctors. Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health also has locations in California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, and Wyoming. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com.