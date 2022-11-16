Big Debuts in the US iGaming Market Summer ’22

In the US, the commercial casino industry has grown significantly over the last few decades. The rise of the experience economy globally and the ongoing legalization of gambling-related activities have enabled licensed casinos to enter new markets and set new milestones and standards. And today we have some news about this year’s major debuts in the US iGaming market.

Play’n GO’s Debut in the US Market

With the first license granted in Michigan, iGaming content provider Play’n GO has entered the US online casino market. CEO Johan Törnqvist has claimed that this is a turning point for the business. Now, Play’n GO will distribute its selection of slot games in newly legalized states around the USA.

Play’n GO’s games, which have enthralled gamers in regulated marketplaces all over the world, include Reactoonz, Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead, Legacy of Dead, and Rise of Olympus, among others.

Stakelogic to Soon Debut in the US

Stakelogic, a Dutch company that was started in 2014, was granted a Provisional Internet Gaming Supplier License.

Stakelogic, now that they have the license, will be able to provide operators in the US with access to their collection of extremely popular games, which includes titles like Atlantis Gold, El Patron, and Candy Wild Bonanza Hold and Spin. Players will get a chance to try out Stakelogic’s unique combination of Multipliers, Wild, and Free Spins, and the Super Stake in the games that they provide.

According to a press release, Stakelogic is already in discussions with online casinos and intends to establish itself as a top supplier in the US market.

PointsBet Confirms its Launch in the US Market

PointsBet, a gambling operator, has announced that its exclusive iGaming platform will soon go live in the US. PointsBet’s portfolio of online casino games is now available to players in the US after the operator received approval from the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB).

Under a legally recognized relationship with the Lac Vieux Desert tribe, PointsBet will offer online sports betting in the US very soon. This launch marks PointsBet’s first foray into the US iGaming market. The operator also plans to launch its platform in New Jersey in the upcoming future.

In addition to Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Colorado, and Michigan, PointsBet also offers online sports betting in New Jersey, Illinois, Iowa, and Indiana.

White Hat Studios Debuts in the US Market WIth BetMGM

White Hat Studios, the iGaming development division of White Hat Gaming, has made its US debut alongside BetMGM, one of the top operators in the nation. BetMGM is the first official client of White Hat Studios, and the two parties are going to work together now.

While White Hat Studios will provide a variety of slots, quick-win games, jackpots, and other table alternatives for players to enjoy, BetMGM will give the developer access to very large audiences. They have been very successful in creating cutting-edge iGaming products that resonate with clients in North America.

Deal or No Deal, Ted, and Peaky Blinders are among the coolest branded games that White Hat Studios will be bringing to BetMGM. These games are already very popular across the globe.

Since White Hat was only founded a year ago and was able to quickly gain a foothold in the US market with this US launch, this is a very important milestone for them. White Hat Studios is dedicated to assuring access to every significant iGaming market in the industry, therefore, expect to hear more news about them.

