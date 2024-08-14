Celebrating Safety-net Health Centers Serving 1 in 7 Coloradans

Eric Galatas | Colorado News Connection

Last week, Salud Family Health Fort Collins staff were giving away bags filled with fruits and vegetables at a pop-up farmer’s market for National Health Center Week, meant to highlight the essential role Federally Qualified Health Centers play in improving public health.

Courtney Butnor, center operations director for Salud Family Health, said a lot of the nutrient rich foods were locally sourced, with some grown in home gardens.

“We have corn, potatoes, onions, carrots, loads of squash, zucchini, gorgeous tomatoes,” Butnor outlined. “We had some pears come through. And everyone really gets excited about the different hot peppers.”

Salud is one of Colorado’s 20 Community Health Centers providing a health care home for more than 857,000 people, or one in seven Coloradans, regardless of their ability to pay. This year’s farmer’s market was produced in partnership with the Food Bank of Larimer County and the nonprofit Sproutin’ Up. Other festivities planned across the state include picnics, breakfasts and summer games.

Butnor pointed out the medical home model makes it possible for patients to get all of their health needs met under one roof and in a single visit. If you have a toothache during a routine medical visit, for example, you will not have to schedule a next-available appointment at a facility across town.

“A dental hygienist would most likely come to your exam room, go ahead and check it out. If you have an acute need, they are going to get you up in dental,” Butnor explained. “We have a pharmacy, so if you need something right away, it gets sent up.”

Salud operates 13 clinics, 11 sites in public schools and a mobile health unit. Butnor added doctors, medical assistants, receptionists, social workers, dentists, dental assistants, pharmacists and pharmacy techs all work as a team to ensure all residents can access top quality care.

“You will not find a stronger group of mission-driven people anywhere else,” Butnor contended. “I think we have 78 people that work in this building. And we are just all really fortunate and have a lot of gratitude that we get to fill this gap in our community.”