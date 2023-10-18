Loveland Police Investigate Shooting

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

On October 17, 2023, at 4:47 a.m., the Loveland Police Department dispatch center received a 911 call reporting a shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of South California Avenue, Loveland, Colorado.

Loveland Police Officers responded to the scene and contacted a female witness who had fled the residence after the shooting. The witness reported that a second resident, a 36-year-old male, had been shot in the chest and was lying on the floor inside the residence. A third resident, a 62-year-old man identified as Kenneth Piper, was still inside with a firearm.

Officers obtained a visual of the victim lying inside the residence and recognized the need for emergency medical aid. Officers made emergency entry into the home while Piper was barricaded inside to bring the victim to safety and with the aid of medical personnel. Piper continued not to follow commands. However, he was later taken into custody without incident. Unfortunately, the 36-year-old victim was pronounced deceased.

Loveland Police Department detectives and crime scene personnel were notified and responded to the scene. The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will be releasing the identity of the victim at a later date.

Kenneth Piper was transported to the Larimer County Jail and booked on the following offenses: C.R.S. 18-3-102(1)(a) Murder in the First Degree- Deliberation with Intent- Family- Gun, a class 1 Felony.

Loveland Police Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to please call the Loveland Police Department tip line at (970) 962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.

The charges are merely an accusation; the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.