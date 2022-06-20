County Residents Encouraged to Participate in Health Survey

The region’s longest-running community health survey is now underway, and local residents are encouraged to let their voices be heard.

Approximately 13,000 randomly selected households in Larimer County have begun receiving letters inviting them to participate in the 2022 Community Health Survey conducted by the Health District of Northern Larimer County. Participants can complete the survey online through a secure website or by filling out a printed survey booklet.

Survey questions cover topics such as physical and mental health status and needs, health behaviors, neighborhoods and environments, caregiving burden, and views on local policies. Other questions measure some of the impacts of the pandemic, social support structures, housing, emergency preparedness, and more.

Responses to the survey will help the Health District better understand the health, and healthcare needs, of area residents. Information gathered will guide the planning and design of programs and services at the Health District. Results also will be made available to other local agencies and organizations working on health-related issues. All responses are completely confidential. The Health District keeps no personal information on individual participants.

Some key findings from the last Community Health Survey in 2019:

Nearly a quarter of survey respondents (24%) thought they needed to cut down on their drinking or drug use.

The percentage of respondents who reported drinking and driving doubled, from 4% in 2016 to 9% in 2019.

Rates of cigarette smoking hit an all-time low of 5%, down from 19% in the first survey in 1995.

Those who reported having depression, anxiety, or other mental health issues increased from 21% in 2016 to

30% in 2019.

Local obesity rates remained stable at 16% and continued to be lower than the state (23%) or national (42%) rates.

Finding childcare was difficult, with 57% of respondents reporting having “a lot” or “some” finding difficulty with the type of care they needed.

The survey is part of the Health District’s periodic Community Health Assessment, which also will include a series of public forums later this year where residents can express their opinions on health-related topics. The Health District has conducted a Community Health Assessment every three years since 1995, making it the longest-running project of its kind in northern Colorado and unique among communities of a similar size. Approximately 2,500 county residents took the last survey in 2019. Partial support for this year’s survey comes from the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment, North Colorado Health Alliance, and the City of Loveland.

People seeking more information about the Community Health Assessment can call the Health District at (970) 224-5209 or visit www.healthdistrict.org/community-health-assessment. Those invited to take the health survey should visit larimercountysurvey.org.

The Health District is a public agency that provides residents of northern Larimer County with dental, mental health, preventive health, and advance-care planning services, in addition to connecting people to more affordable health insurance and prescription options.