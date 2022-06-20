Today’s Weather: 6/20/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see partly cloudy skies. High 87F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tonight we’ll have clear skies. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|3
|69
|89
|47
|Berthoud
|0
|62
|88
|51
|Fort Collins
|4
|61
|87
|50
|Greeley
|0
|67
|91
|49
|Laporte
|0
|63
|86
|49
|Livermore
|6
|64
|82
|46
|Loveland
|1
|65
|87
|52
|Red Feather Lakes
|7
|58
|67
|41
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|7
|64
|86
|49
|Wellington
|0
|62
|86
|47
|Windsor
|0
|65
|89
|50
|*As of June 20, 2022 7:30am
