County Supports Sales Tax Exemption on Some Personal Hygiene Products

Some essential hygiene products will now be more affordable with support from the Board of Larimer County Commissioners.

At their regular Administrative Matters public meeting, the board voted 3-0 to pass a resolution to support a sales tax and use exemption on essential hygiene products in Larimer County, outlined in Colorado House Bill HB22-1055, known as the Don’t Tax Dignity Bill.

The bill, sponsored by Colorado Rep. Susan Lontine, Denver, and signed into law by Colorado Governor Jared Polis in June, exempts the sales tax on period products, incontinence products, and diapers. The exemption will help make these products more accessible and affordable by exempting the tax on these items, especially for those on fixed incomes, women, and lower-income populations.

“These products are expensive. It can be really difficult for people to budget for these items. They’re necessary for hygiene and other reasons,” said Larimer County Commissioner Kristin Stephens.

“To give some relief to people in our community is a really great thing to do. We’re all really enthusiastic about this, and it is really a way to make a difference when people are struggling with expenses. This is a small step in a way we can help people in our community.”

For many in Colorado, these essential items are often out of reach because the sales tax increases the already high prices for these products. Colorado families spend an average of $15 per month on period products per family member, according to the Women’s Foundation of Colorado. For diapers, families spend about $75 per child, per month on these products.

“This saves our Larimer County residents money when they need it the most. For working families, this adds up to savings for them at a time when their budgets are thin,” said Larimer County Commissioner Jody Shadduck McNally.

To celebrate the exemption, during the month of October, three essential products donation drop boxes have been placed at three Larimer County facilities locations: Larimer County Administrative Services, 200 W. Oak St., Fort Collins; the Larimer County Loveland Campus, 200 Peridot Ave., Loveland; and the Larimer County Justice Center, 201 LaPorte Ave., Fort Collins. Collected items from all three locations will be donated to local charities.