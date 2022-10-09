City of Loveland Names Four Police Chief Finalists

Following a national search, the City of Loveland has named four police chief finalists. Finalists will convene in Loveland on October 13 and 14 for interviews and a public meet-and-greet event on Thursday, October 13 from 5:30 – 8 pm at the Embassy Suites in Loveland.

“A police chief is one of the most important roles within any community and it is essential that we find the right candidate to guide the Loveland Police Department into the future of policing,” said Loveland City Manager Steve Adams. “After a thorough search process, the City is eager to continue the final steps with input from our community through the meet-and-greet process. We invite community members throughout our city to actively engage in this important process.”

Loveland Police Department Chief Finalists

Timothy Doran has served as assistant chief of police for Fort Collins Police Services in Colorado since 2019. Prior to that, he was the director of service operations for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., from 2016-2019. Mr. Doran was with the FBI from 1995-2016, when he retired from the agency. At the FBI, he served in a number of positions, including senior director-National Security Council-Executive Office of the President, and assistant special agent in charge. He has a master’s degree in National Security & Resource Strategy from the National Defense University and a bachelor’s degree in General Engineering from the US Military Academy. David Farrow has been deputy chief-Field Operations Bureau for the Goodyear Police Department in Arizona since 2020. Prior to that, he was with the Peoria Police Department in Arizona from 2017-2020, where he was lieutenant for the Special Enforcement Section and also Patrol Operations. He was with the Gurnee Police Department in Illinois from 1997-2017 where he started as a police officer and progressed through the ranks to sergeant and finally commander. Mr. Farrow has a master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Northern Arizona University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Administration of Justice from Southern Illinois University. Philip Gonshak has been with the City of Seal Beach, California, Police Department since 2007 and has been the chief of police since 2019. He started at the department as a patrol officer and moved up through the ranks, serving as a sergeant, lieutenant, and Operations Bureau commander before becoming chief. He was also with the City of Tempe, Arizona, Police Department from 2000-2006, where he served as narcotics detective and patrol officer. Mr. Gonshak has a master’s degree in Public Administration and a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, both from California State University, Long Beach. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy. Anita Koester has been with the Lakewood Police Department in Colorado for 25 years. She has been a division chief since 2016 and has been overseeing the Patrol Division since 2020. Prior to that, she oversaw the Investigations Division. She began her career with the department in 1997 as a patrol agent and has served the department as a detective, sergeant and commander prior to becoming a division chief. Ms. Koester has a Master of Arts degree in Organizational Leadership from the American Military University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Regis University. She is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

About the LPD Chief Finalist Meet-and-Greet

5:30 – 8 pm, Thursday, October 13 at the Embassy Suites

The meet-and-greet event will open at 5:30 pm and will kick-off at 6 pm with an hour-long presentation including candidate introductions and an opportunity for each candidate to answer questions from the City. While there will not be an opportunity for attendees to ask questions during the presentation, attendees will have an hour to meet and engage with candidates following the presentation. Attendees will have the opportunity to provide feedback on a comment card that will be included in the review process. No registration is required. Light snacks will be provided.

“I want to extend my gratitude to the senior LPD leadership team for stepping up during such a transformative time for the department. I want to thank Interim Chief Stewart for his leadership as we work through this important transition, and thank Assistant Chief Butler and Assistant Chief Scott for taking on additional leadership duties for the department,” said Adams. “I also want to thank each and every employee at LPD – the command staff, officers, and administrative staff for their work keeping our community safe, especially during this tumultuous time.”

This is expected to be the final stage in the selection process and the City is hoping to announce the chosen candidate later this fall.